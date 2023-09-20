Lucintel Forecasts Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Reach $10.97 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life science, medical, chemical, and FMCG markets. The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $10.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances, and increasing need for enhanced operational efficiency.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market to 2030 by offering (software and services), deployment type (on-premise, cloud, and on-demand), integration (embedded and standalone), end use (pharmaceutical and life sciences, medical, chemical, and FMCG), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, on-premise, cloud, and on-demand are the major segments of enterprise manufacturing intelligence market by deployment type. Lucintel forecasts that cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, pharmaceutical and life sciences will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Aspen Technology, Dassault Systèmes, Epicor Software Corporation, Honeywell International, Oracle Corporation, Parsec Automation, Qisoft, Rockwell Automation, SAP, and Schneider Electric are the major suppliers in the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market.

