Lucintel Forecasts Global Flexible Electronics And Circuit Market to Reach $53.9 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flexible electronic and circuit market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, energy & power, healthcare, automotive, military, defense & aerospace, and industrial markets. The global flexible electronic and circuit market is expected to reach an estimated $53.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer electronic devices, rising adoption in the healthcare sector, and increasing consumer prefernce towards wearable device across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in flexible electronics and circuits to 2030 by application (displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors,batteries, OLED lighting, and others), end use (consumer electronics, energy & power, healthcare, automotive, military, defense & aerospace, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?Displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors, batteries, and OLED lighting are the major segments of flexible electronic and circuit market by application. Lucintel forecasts that display segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Samsung, LG, Panasonic, The 3M Company, Konica Minolta, First Solar, E Ink Holdings, PragmatIC Printing, Blue Spark, and BrightVolt Technologies are the major suppliers in the flexible electronic and circuit market.

