Lucintel Forecasts Global Frequency Control And Timing Device Market to Reach $9.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global frequency control and timing device market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and aerospace and defense sectors. The global frequency control and timing device market is expected to reach an estimated $9.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, rising application of this device among e-vehicles, and increasing demand for such a device among 5G enabled networks.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in frequency control and timing device to 2030 by type (crystal oscillators, resonators, real-time clocks (RTC), and others), end use industry (electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, crystal oscillators, resonators, and real-time clocks (RTC) are the major segments of frequency control and timing device market by type. Lucintel forecast that crystal oscillators, resonators, and real-time clocks (RTC)is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their reliability, low power consumption, and compact size.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to significant use of frequency control and timing devices in various automobile parts, including adas (advanced driver assistance systems), LIDAR, automated driving, infotainment systems, in-vehicle ethernet, engine control modules, and instrument clusters.

”

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

4. Printed Circuit Board Market :

5. Semiconductor Market :

6. Connector Market :

7. Pressure Sensor Market :

8. Probe Card Market :

9. Sensor Market :