Lucintel Forecasts Global Gamepad Market to Reach $1.1 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gamepad market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming console, PC, and mobile phone markets. The global gamepad market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for e-sports and video games, expansion of revenue propelling the gaming landscape, and accessible internet and efficient hardware suitability.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global gamepad market to 2030 by product type (wired and wireless), application (gaming consoles, PC, and mobile phones), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, wired and wireless are the major segments of gamepad market by type. Lucintel forecasts that wireless segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, gaming console segment will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Microsoft, Logitech, Sony, 8Bitdo, Razer, Zebronics India, Quantum Hi-Tech, Gamesir, Exlene, Hp Development Company, And Hyper X are the major suppliers in the gamepad market.

