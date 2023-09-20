Lucintel Forecasts Global Gas Delivery System Market to Reach $29.9 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gas delivery system market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and chemical applications. The global gas delivery system market is expected to reach an estimated $29.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, growing demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) as a vehicle fuel, and continuous improvement in gas pipeline infrastructure systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in gas delivery system to 2030 by type (signal station systems, semi-automatic switchover systems, and fully automatic programable switchover systems), application (industrial, chemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, signal station systems, semi-automatic switchover systems, and fully automatic programable switchover systems are the major segments of gas delivery system market by type. Lucintel forecast that signal station systems is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its extensive usage to transport natural gas from sources to final consumers and monitor gas flow rates and pressure to ensure efficiency and safety.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to rising integration of gas delivery systems among variety of end use industries, such as chemical, food & beverage, and oil & gas sectors.

