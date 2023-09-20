Lucintel Forecasts Global Gloss Meter Market to Reach $0.07 billionby 2030.

“The future of the global gloss meter market looks promising with opportunities in the paint and ink, coating, paper, automotive, and plastic markets. The global gloss meter market is expected to reach an estimated $0.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from  2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing building and construction activities, increasing concern towards environment, and rising requirement for the development of sustainable infrastructure across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global gloss meter market to 2030 by type (single angle, two angles, and multi angles), end use (paint and ink, coating, paper, automotive, plastics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, single angle, two angles, and multi angles are the major segments of gloss meter market by type. Lucintel forecasts that the single angle segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Elcometer, Elektrophysik, Byk Gardner, Erichsen, Konica Minolta, Leader Precision, Optec, EEL, and Rhopoint Instruments are the major suppliers in the gloss meter market.

