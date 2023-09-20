Lucintel Forecasts Global Hardware Secure Module Adapter Market to Reach $3.9 billionby 2030..

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hardware secure module adapter market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, retail, aerospace and defense, and banking financial services and insurance markets. The global hardware secure module adapter market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cases of cyberattacks, growing usage of cloud based services, and rising prefernce of digital transactions across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global hardware secure module adapter market to 2030 by type (LAN based, PCI based, USB based, and smart cards), end use (transportation, retail, aerospace and defense, banking financial services and insurance, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, lan based, PCI based, USB based, and smart cards are the major segments of the hardware secure module adapter market by type. Lucintel forecasts that USB based is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, banking financial services and insurance will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Spyrus, Thales, Securosys, Yubico, Microchip Technology, Utimaco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Infineon Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation, and Atos are the major suppliers in the hardware secure module adapter market.

