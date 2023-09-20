Lucintel Forecasts Global Hitter Based Hand Tool Market to Reach $0.6 billionby 2030..

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hitter based hand tool market looks promising with opportunities in the household and DIY, construction, woodworking & framing, manufacturing & fitting, mining, forestry and agriculture, and rescue management markets. The global hitter based hand tool market is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of home-based activities, various small-scale construction and landscaping projects and on-going technological advancements in the manufacturing process globally.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global hitter based hand tool market to 2030 by type (hammers, mallets, axes, shovels, and crowbars), sales channel (bulk distributer sales, retail sales, and online sales), application (household and DIY, construction, woodworking & framing, manufacturing & fitting, mining, forestry and agriculture, and rescue management), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, hammers, mallets, axes, shovels, and crowbars are the major segments of hitter based hand tool market by type. Lucintel forecasts that hammer segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Techtronic Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-On Incorporated, Apex Tool Group, Q.E.P., Vaughan Manufacturing, The Ames Companies, Abc Hammers, Hardcore Hammers, and Isotools are the major suppliers in the hitter based hand tool market.

