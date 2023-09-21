Lucintel Forecasts Global 5G infrastructure Market to Reach $84.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 5G infrastructure market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, government, and industrial markets. The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach an estimated $84.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 32.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of virtual networking architecture in telecommunication, rapid expansion of smart cities, and increasing demand for self-driving cars with integrated 5G wireless networks.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in 5G infrastructure to 2030 by component (hardware and services), spectrum (sub-6 GH and mmWave), network architecture (standalone and non-standalone), end use industry (residential, commercial, industrial, and government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, standalone and non-standalone are the major segments of 5G infrastructure market by type. Lucintel forecasts that non-standalone is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its considerable use this 5G network in various applications, including uhd videos and cloud-based AR/VR gaming.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to significant use of 5G network in this setting to enable real-time tracking and monitoring of products, continuous connectivity during cloud computing, uninterrupted virtual meetings, and massive data transfer at higher speeds.

