Lucintel Forecasts Global connected car Market to Reach $184.1 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global connected car market looks promising with opportunities in the mobility management, telematic, infotainment, and driver assistance markets. The global connected car market is expected to reach an estimated $184.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising sale of high-end luxury cars, increasing adoption of integrated connectivity, and growing integration of advanced safety and comfort features in the vehicles like advanced driver assistance systems and vehicle infotainment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in connected car to 2030 by network type (3G, 4G, 5G, and satellite), technology type (embedded, tethered, and integrated), application (mobility management, telematics, infotainment, and driver assistance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, embedded, tethered, and integrated are the major segments of connected car market by technology type. Lucintel forecasts that integrated is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it provides unlimited data sharing possibilities and is affordable as compare to other systems.

Within this market, mobility management will remain the highest growing segment because it enables the driver to reach the destination safely in the shortest time and it provides important information such as, extreme weather and road conditions and real-time routes to avoid external hazards.

APAC is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of connectivity features in the latest car models and growing demand for digital features in vehicles, especially in developing countries like China and India.

Continental, Robert Bosch, Harman International Industries, DENSO Corporation, Airbiquity, Visteon Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sierra Wireless, Tesla, and Daimler are the major suppliers in the connected car market.

