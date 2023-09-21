CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global account payable automation market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy and utility sectors. The global account payable automation market is expected to reach an estimated $6.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for of cloud-based accounts payable automation solutions, rising demand for this system to make data-driven decisions, and increasing concern regarding payment fraud and delays.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in account payable automation to 2030 by component (solution, services, professional services, and managed services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organisation type (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises), end use industry (consumer goods and retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, solution and service are the major segments of account payable automation market by component. Lucintel forecast that solution is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing corporate demand for IoT-based solutions in financial accounting and invoice analysis.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment due to significant demand for accounts payable automation system in this sector to provide clients with great service, enhance profits, avoid fraud, and successfully comply with regulatory requirements.

SAP Ariba, Sage Software, Tipalti, Freshbooks, Zycus, FIS, Bottomline Technologies , Coupa Software, Comarch, and Financialforce are the major suppliers in the account payable automation market.

