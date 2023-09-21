Lucintel Forecasts Global AI in the global telecommunication Market to Reach $ 1.0 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the AI in the global telecommunication market looks promising with opportunities in the customer analytic, network security, network optimization, self-diagnostic, and virtual assistance markets. The AI in the global telecommunication market is expected to reach an estimated $10,373.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in demand for efficient network management, growing data traffic, and increasing demand for personalized customer experiences along with rising need for automation and predictive maintenance in telecom operations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in AI in the telecommunication to 2030 by component (solutions and services), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), technology (machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and data analytics), application (customer analytics, network security, network optimization, self-diagnostics, virtual assistance, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, solution and service are the major segments of AI in the telecommunication market by component. Lucintel forecasts that service will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period due to rising awareness among telecommunication enterprises regarding the benefits of the AI technology in the telecommunication industry, growing adoption of AI for various applications, as well as increasing utilization of AI-enabled smartphones.

Within this market, virtual assistance will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its ability to handle customer queries while offering personalized recommendations and perform tasks like bill payments or service activations.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of telecom companies using automation and AI for customer service and network optimization purposes in this region.

IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, Sentient Technologies, H2O.Ai, and Infosys are the major suppliers in the AI in the telecommunication market.

