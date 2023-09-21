Lucintel Forecasts Global AI sensor market with recession impact Market to Reach 17.6 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AI sensor market with recession impact looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, robotics, smart home automation, and agriculture applications. The global AI sensor market with recession impact is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing preference for edge computing, increasing adoption ofAI sensor based wearables, and robust development of smart infrastructure.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in AI sensor with recession impact to 2030 by sensor type (pressure sensors, position sensors, temperature sensors,optical sensors, ultrasonic sensors, motion sensors, and navigation sensors), type (neural networks, case- based reasoning, inductive learning, and ambient- intelligence), technology (natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and context-aware computing), application (automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, robotics, smart home automation, and agriculture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, pressure, position, temperature, optical, ultrasonic, motion, and navigation are the major segments of AI sensor market with recession impact market by type. Lucintel forecast that motion is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant use of this sensor to track in-the-moment motion-sensing activities, like step counting and walking distance.

within this market, consumer electronic will remain the largest segment due to tremendous customers demand for ai-driven electronic gadgets, such as mobile devices, smart tvs, speakers, virtual personal assistants, and wearable sensors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong focus on ai research and development, rising demand for smart home devices, and significant demand for AI based sensors amon various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sectors of the region.

Robert Bosch, Teledyne Technologies, Sensirion , Sensata Technologies, Goertek, Hokuriku Electric, Memsic Semiconductor, Movella, and Senodia Technologies are the major suppliers in the AI sensor market with recession impact market.

