Lucintel Forecasts Global ambultory surgical center Market to Reach 60.6 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ambultory surgical center market looks promising with opportunities in the ophthalmology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, spinal injections, and plastic surgery markets. The global ambultory surgical center market is expected to reach an estimated $60.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing demand for ambulatory settings for outpatient surgical procedures.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ambultory surgical center to 2030 by product and service (clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, HCIT outsourcing services), speciality (single specialty and multi-specialty), application (ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, spinal injections, plastic surgery, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services are the major segments of ambultory surgical center market by product and service. Lucintel forecast that clinical solutions is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising preference for ambulatory care facilities as a cost-effective and improved healthcare delivery method.

Within this market, orthopedic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to rising demand for ambulatory surgical clinics for various orthopedic procedures including knee and hip replacements.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of outpatient centers, continual growth in geriatric population, and presence of key players in the region.

Cerner, Mckesson, Allscripts Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Athenahealth, Optum, Epic Systems, Medical Information Technology, Eclinicalworks, and Nextgen Healthcare are the major suppliers in the ambultory surgical center market.

