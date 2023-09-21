Lucintel Forecasts Global brushed direct current (DC) motor Market to Reach $20.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brushed direct current (DC) motor market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive applications. The global brushed direct current (DC) motor market is expected to reach an estimated $20.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising application of these motors in vehicles, growing adoption of robotics in manufacturing units, and augmenting demand for enhanced power density based motors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in brushed direct current (DC) motor to 2030 by type (series wound brush DC motors, permanent magnet brush DC motors, shunt wound brush DC motors, and compound wound brush DC motors), voltage (less than 75 kv, between 75 kv — 375 kv, and higher than 375 kv), application (residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, series wound brush DC motors, permanent magnet brush DC motors, shunt wound brush DC motors, and compound wound brush DC motors are the major segments of brushed direct current (DC) motor market by type. Lucintel forecast that shunt wound brush DC motors is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as excellent dependability, flexibility of design and manufacture, long life span, and ease of use in a various applications.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to significant use of DC motors in its automation systems, which include power windows, power seats, and fans.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of major manufacturing hubs, significant demand for pessenger vehicles, and rapid urbanization in the region.

Nidec Motor, Ningbo Volcanic Electric, Electromate, AMETEK, Johnson Electric, Siemens, Toshiba, and GE Industrial Motors are the major suppliers in the brushed direct current (DC) motor market.

