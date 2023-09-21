Lucintel Forecasts Global blue laser diode Market to Reach $1.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global blue laser diode market looks promising with opportunities in the bio/medical, laser projectors and scanner, and blu-ray device markets. The global blue laser diode market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for blue laser diodes in material processing and in the automotive industry, growing investments in the research and development activitites, and advancements in laser projections.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in blue laser diode to 2030 by type (single-mode blue laser diodes and multi-mode blue laser diodes), application (bio/medical, laser projectors and scanners, blu-ray devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, single-mode blue laser diode and multi-mode blue laser diode are the major segments of blue laser diode market by type . Lucintel forecast that single-mode blue laser diode will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, bio/medical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid growth in industrialization, rising electronics industry, increasing industrial applications of blue laser diode, as well as technological developments and launch of more advanced products in this region.

Sony Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Vortran Laser Technology, Ushio, Toptica Photonics, Egismos Technology Corporation, and Ondax are the major suppliers in the blue laser diode market.

