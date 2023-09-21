Lucintel Forecasts Global busbar in EVse Market to Reach $2.03 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global busbar in EVse market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential applications. The global busbar in EVse market is expected to reach an estimated $2.03 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for efficient and reliable EV charging infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for laminated busbar.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in busbar in EVse to 2030 by conductor (aluminium, copper, and others), rating scale (low power, medium power (125a-800A), and high power (above 800A)), product type (EVSE/ composite busbar, flexible busbar, multiple conductor busbar, and single conductor busbar), application (commercial and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, aluminium and copper are the major segments of busbar in EVse market by conductor. Lucintel forecast that copper is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use in the configuration of busbar owing to its advantages like availibilty, reliability and superior conductivity of copper.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to growing need for high-power EVses in various commercial purposes.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continous infrastructural improvement for EV charging, robust demand for EV, and presence of key players in the region.

Siemens, Schneider Electric , Mersen Corporate Services, TE Connectivity, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Interplex, Rogers, ABB, and Ametek are the major suppliers in the busbar in EVse market.

“This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market