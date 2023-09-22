Investment Opportunities in Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2023-2030

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry | Forecast 2030

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market

The healthcare 3D printing industry was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s healthcare 3D printing industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.



Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Insights

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market is growing due to the increase in demand for customized medical items, such as implants, and the advent of new technologies to manufacture a variety of products with simple and complicated designs. Additive manufacturing is being hailed as the next industrial revolution in manufacturing, with the potential to produce sophisticated and customized medical parts & components such as tissues, organs, dental prostheses, and orthopedic and cranial implants. The high demand and unmet needs in the healthcare sector, which have been identified as a result of an increase in the number of surgeries and the rising frequency of chronic illnesses, are expected to boost the market growth through the forecast period.

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market based on technology, application, material, and region: The laser sintering segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 30.4% in 2022. Laser sintering is an advanced technology that uses lasers to amalgamate material layers into the final product. Snap fittings, live hinges, and other mechanical joints are among the practical applications where LS is the technology of choice. The main drivers of this market are advanced machinery, software, and materials that have made this technology available to a wide range of biotechnology firms. It can produce multiple pieces at one time and does not require support to build an object.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

3D Bioprinting Market Insights

The global 3D bioprinting market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to a limited number of organ donors, and an increasingly aging population with chronic respiratory diseases. Rising R&D investment, technological advancement, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are other vitally impacting attributes, likely to boost the market growth. The 3D printing community has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, pledging to support the production of vital medical equipment for hospitals grappling with this pandemic.

The global 3D bioprinting market based on technology, application, and region: The inkjet-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.9% in 2022, as this technology enables the printing of complex living organs or tissues on the culture substrates with the help of biomaterials such as bio-inks. The wide adoption of inkjet-based printing in the medical field is contributing to the segment’s growth. This work presents the research trends in inkjet printing as a bio-applicable technology, especially in the fields of tissue engineering and drug delivery systems. This segment is anticipated to observe significant growth over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand and higher reliability.

Go through the table of content of Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

3D Printed Drugs Market Insights

The global 3D printed drugs market size was valued at USD 72.02 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.32% from 2022 to 2030. 3D printed drugs are prescriptions that are created using the 3D printing process to give individuals safe and effective tailored medications. These medications have a unitary porous architecture that disperses easily in the mouth, eliminating the need to swallow high-dose medications whole. It allows manufacturers to modify the size, look, form, and rate of distribution of a wide range of drugs with ease.

The global 3D printed drugs market based on technology, application, end-user, and region: The zip dose segment held the highest share of the market in 2021. This drug technology is easy to use and beneficial to patients with dysphagia. Furthermore, an increasing requirement among geriatric & pediatric patients for rapid soluble drugs that disperse quickly in the mouth drives the market growth.

Inkjet printer technology, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the projected period. As it generates 3D drugs at a steady rate and has technological superiorities over other techniques, it has a high adoption rate among patients. Inkjet printing is a method of depositing three-dimensional shapes in solid dosage forms by spraying various combinations of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients (inks) through a nozzle. Furthermore, increased epilepsy incidences continued technological advancements in 3D printing technology, and expanding awareness of this technology in emerging nations are primary market growth drivers.

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry – Market Segmentation

3D Printed Drugs Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Inkjet Printing Fused Deposition Modeling Stereolithography ZipDose Technology

3D Printed Drugs Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Orthopedic Neurology Dental Others

3D Printed Drugs End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospitals & Clinics Research Laboratories Others



Competitive Insights

The market is moderately consolidated and competitive, with the key companies holding the majority of the shares. The companies have a vast range of products in several categories, which are designed keeping in mind the diverse demands of the patients, with variations in each category and demand for customized products. With the launch of new products and geographic expansion, these companies have established a significant presence in the market. These companies are constantly innovating to launch advanced and customized products through their state-of-the-art facilities. For instance, in January 2023, Axial3D opened a medical 3D printing facility in Northern Ireland to advance the application of 3D printing for medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and medical research organizations.

Companies Profiles

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Allevi, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Nanoscribe GmbH

Materialise N.V.

Cyfuse Biomedical

RegenHU

Renishaw

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter