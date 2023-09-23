Discover the Ultimate Fusion of Fashion and Eyewear at FASHION WORLD TOKYO

Japan, Tokyo, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — FASHION WORLD TOKYO (FaW TOKYO), Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, is gearing up for its next edition to revolutionize the fashion industry with innovative concepts and specialized showcases, offering an unparalleled experience for fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and trendsetters, taking place from October 10 to 12 at Tokyo Big Sight.

The upcoming 14th edition introduces a range of new features designed to capture the essence of cutting-edge fashion and design, with one of the most anticipated additions being the 36th International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT), a dedicated show within the exhibition focusing on eyewear and optical innovation.

As Japan’s largest optical trade show, iOFT brings a fresh perspective to the world of eyewear, combining style, creativity, and functionality. A key highlight of the show is the International Designers ‘tide’ zone, where visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest collections from eyewear brands from around the globe. This exclusive area is dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge technologies and unique international eyewear designers, providing them with a platform to share their distinctive visions with a global audience.

Another groundbreaking feature of iOFT is the newly launched iOFT Sourcing Zone, designed to serve as a premier business platform for manufacturers seeking to expand their OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) ventures in the Japanese market. This zone will provide a strategic meeting point for manufacturers and potential partners, fostering connections and collaborations leading to the launches of new products and brands.

Another attraction of iOFT is the 27th Japan Eyewear Awards, celebrating the pinnacle of design and technology in the eyewear realm. The ceremony will be held on the first day of the show and will recognise the Best Designed and Technological New Products in the industry. It provides a platform for innovators and creators to be acknowledged for their contributions to advancing eyewear aesthetics and functionality.

FaW TOKYO invites fashion industry professionals, eyewear enthusiasts, buyers, and anyone with a passion for innovative design to partake in this exciting event. The dynamic changes, new concepts, and specialised shows, especially iOFT, guarantees an immersive experience that celebrates fashion and design in all their facets.

“We’re thrilled to present the next edition of Fashion World Tokyo, which promises a dynamic shift in how we perceive and engage with fashion,” a representative from FaW TOKYO show management shared. “With the addition of iOFT and its unique features, including the Japan Eyewear Awards, we’re creating a platform where creativity, innovation, and business opportunities converge, propelling the fashion and eyewear industries forward,” they added.

FaW TOKYO invites everyone to be a part of this transformative event to witness the convergence of international fashion, visionary design, and limitless possibilities.

For more information and to register as a visitor or exhibitor, visit FaW TOKYO’s official website, at https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.