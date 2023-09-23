Felix Hospital Elevates Healthcare with Advanced Appendicitis Surgery Services in Noida

Noida, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Felix Hospital, a name synonymous with excellence in healthcare, is taking a significant stride forward by introducing state-of-the-art appendicitis surgery services. This pioneering initiative reaffirms the hospital’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

Felix Hospital, under the visionary leadership of Dr. D K Gupta, is proud to announce its latest milestone – the introduction of advanced appendicitis surgery services. Dr. Gupta emphasized, “As a leading healthcare institution, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. Our focus has always been on providing exceptional care to our patients, and our new appendicitis surgery services are a testament to this commitment.”

Located in Sector 137, Noida, Felix Hospital has earned accolades for its NABH and NABL accreditations, symbolizing its unwavering dedication to quality healthcare. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical services available 24/7, including Ultrasound, Laboratory Tests, X-rays, ECGs, Holter Monitoring, Doppler Studies, TMT & Echo, and advanced medical investigations, all powered by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

Dr. D K Gupta, the owner of Felix Hospital, highlighted the significance of this development, stating, “Our advanced appendicitis surgery services are a result of relentless research and a commitment to improving the lives of our patients. We understand the critical nature of appendicitis, and our cutting-edge approach ensures faster recovery and minimal discomfort.”

With these new services, Felix Hospital aims to provide patients with the best possible care, ensuring a smoother journey to good health. The hospital’s patient-centric philosophy and unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence continue to set it apart as the leading healthcare provider in Noida.

In conclusion, Felix Hospital stands at the forefront of medical innovation, raising the bar for appendicitis surgery services in Noida. The hospital’s dedication to excellence and patient well-being reaffirm its position as the premier healthcare institution in the region.

For more information, please visit our official website https://www.felixhospital.com/

About

Felix Hospital is a leading modern healthcare facility located in Sector 137, Noida. It is recognized for its NABH and NABL accreditation and provides personalized healthcare services to its patients. It offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including Ultrasound, Laboratory Tests, X-rays, ECGs, Holter Monitoring, Doppler Studies, TMT & Echo, free pick and drop and advanced medical investigations utilizing the latest diagnostic equipment.

Contact

Felix Hospital

Dr D K Gupta

Felix Hospital, Paras Tierea, Sector 137

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

India, 201305

078359 99444

dm@felixhospital.com

https://www.felixhospital.com/