moLotus Spurs Multi-Billion Revenue Generation Across Sectors In Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Novosol, a global frontrunner in mobile advertising technology with its breakthrough moLotus mobile video customer interaction platform and business model. Its partnership with Indosat has got off to a good start in 2023 with campaigns for well known brands like Suzuki, HSBC, DBS, Amazon, and more.

moLotus is innovating new revenue streams for Telcos via mobile advertising, knowledge transfers, digital transformation, and subscriber monetization. These initiatives directly address key challenges faced by Telcos, including those related to enterprise revenues, consumer revenues, digitization, operational agility, and EBITDA pressures.

The joint initiative of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson and Novosol has quickly become a game-changer, reaching an impressive 104 million plus subscribers across Indonesia catering to the country’s booming advertising spend, which stands at a staggering IDR 259 Trillion (USD 18.5 Billion according to Neilson).

moLotus has gained widespread recognition as the go-to choice for global brands including Dell, Standard Chartered, Panasonic, Prudential, L’Oreal, Samsung, CIMB, etc., in boosting revenues across all industry verticals. From Banking and Insurance to Ecommerce, Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Retail, and even Government Sectors, moLotus is driving innovation and delivering breakthrough solutions to meet the diverse needs of enterprises and consumers nationwide.

Leading Banks in Indonesia, including HSBC, DBS, CIMB, BCA, Todate, Mandiri, BSI, and UOB, have harnessed the power of moLotus to boost their product revenue generation; enhancing ARPU, leads generation, conversion rates, customer responses, acquisition, retention, engagement, loyalty, upselling, cross-selling (cards and bancassurance), loan offerings, approvals, and maximizing customer lifetime value.

Automobile brand Suzuki benefited from moLotus lead generation campaigns generating impressive car leads at competitive pricing. E-commerce giant Amazon has leveraged moLotus campaigns to boost new subscriber sign-ups achieving remarkable take-up rate and subscriber awareness.

moLotus has demonstrated a history of success in election campaigns across various countries, such as the United States, India, and Malaysia. It has effectively facilitated a wide range of campaign objectives, including fundraising, promoting party manifestos, delivering speeches, sharing success stories, showcasing candidate profiles, disseminating voting instructions, sending reminders, and more. These campaigns are enriched with voice, video, and visual elements, ensuring comprehensive and engaging communication with the target audience.

As Indonesia gears up for the 2024 elections, moLotus emerges as a potent tool for interaction, voter education, and engagement. With an estimated revenue opportunity of IDR 50 Trillion (with IDR 25 Trillion earmarked by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati), moLotus presents a massive opportunity for Ad Agencies, Resellers, and Mobile Aggregators to offer innovative and high ROI services to their clients while boosting their own revenues and margins.

moLotus is at the forefront of transforming Indonesia’s digital ecosystem bringing cutting-edge technology and creativity together to deliver exceptional revenue results.

Visit: https://www.novosol.biz/