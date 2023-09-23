Empex Watertoys® Unveils Spray grounds: Revolutionizing Water Play for All Ages

Empex Watertoys®, a leading innovator in water play solutions, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of Spray grounds, a revolutionary water play concept that is set to transform the way people of all ages experience aquatic fun. This exciting development underscores Empex Watertoys®’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of water-based entertainment while promoting inclusivity and unforgettable experiences in the aquatics industry.

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — In a world where aquatic entertainment is often limited to pools and water parks, Empex Watertoys® is making waves with Spray grounds, a groundbreaking approach to water play. Designed to be the ultimate destination for fun, these innovative water play areas combine creativity, interactivity, and safety to create an experience like no other.

Empex Watertoys® has always been dedicated to redefining aquatic amusement, and Spray grounds is no exception. With a focus on creating memorable moments for families, thrill-seekers, and water enthusiasts, Spray grounds offer a unique blend of adventure and relaxation, making it the perfect addition to resorts, amusement parks, and community aquatic facilities.

Empex Watertoys® has a storied history of pioneering water play solutions. With decades of experience in the industry, the company has consistently strived to provide cutting-edge products that enhance the aquatic experience. Spray grounds is the latest testament to Empex Watertoys®’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

The new Spray grounds concept combines engaging water features, colorful designs, and a user-friendly approach to cater to all age groups. Whether it’s children splashing through interactive water jets or adults lounging by elegantly themed fountains, Spray grounds offers an inclusive experience for everyone.

Dive into the World of SPRAY GROUNDS

Spray grounds offer a wide array of exciting features:

◽Interactive Water Play: From gentle sprays to surprise drenching’s, Spray grounds engage visitors with captivating water effects.

◽Safety First: Empex Watertoys® takes safety seriously, with non-slip surfaces and well-maintained equipment.

◽Inclusivity: Designed to accommodate all abilities, Spray grounds ensure that everyone can participate in the fun.

◽Customization: Tailored to your unique location and vision, Spray grounds can be customized to fit any space.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2