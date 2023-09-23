Introducing “Lights Up Cincy”: The Ultimate Full-Service Exterior Lighting Company in the Greater Cincinnati Area

Posted on 2023-09-23

COVINGTON, KY, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Gary Geiman, the entrepreneur behind Christmas Lights Cincinnati, Pressure Wash Cincinnati, The ProServe Group, and DMN8 Partners, has unveiled his latest venture: Lights Up Cincy. The company is located at 50 E Rivercenter Blvd Suite 210 A, Covington, KY 41011, this brand-new company promises to redefine exterior lighting in the Greater Cincinnati area.

 

 

Building upon his extensive experience in the exterior lighting industry and having successfully sold Christmas Lights Cincinnati to Clearly Amazing in 2018, Gary Geiman aims to oﬀer unparalleled lighting solutions with Lights Up Cincy. Services include, but are not limited to, holiday lighting, Christmas lighting, Diwali lighting, Hanukkah lighting, outdoor lighting, permanent lighting, patio lighting, and landscape lighting, catering to both residential and commercial property owners.

 

 

For further inquiries or to book a consultation:

 

 

Phone Number: 859-801-3843

Website: https://lightsupcincy.com

 

 

Lights Up Cincy is more than just a lighting company; it is Gary Geiman’s vision to illuminate properties and celebrations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area with grace and ﬂair.

