Amerigo Scientific Unveils Daptomycin ReadyMade™ Solution to Power Up Spectrum and Microbiology Applications

Daptomycin is an essential antibiotic used in the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including skin and bloodstream infections. With its potent bactericidal activity against Gram-positive pathogens, Daptomycin has been a crucial treatment option for healthcare professionals around the world. Daptomycin ReadyMade™ Solution is a sterile filtered solution prepared in a 10% β-cyclodextrin saline solution with a concentration of 1mg/ml. Studies have shown that Daptomycin requires calcium to form micellar structures in the solution and bind to bacterial model membranes.

The benefits of Daptomycin ReadyMade™ Solution are manifold, offering convenience, time efficiency, and reliability in laboratory settings. By providing a ready-to-use formulation, Amerigo Scientific affords researchers and healthcare practitioners the option of bypassing time-consuming and exacting reconstitution processes.

Daptomycin ReadyMade™ Solution will enable precise and consistent dilutions, guaranteeing the most accurate and reproducible results in research, pharmaceutical development, and diagnostic applications. The solution's stability and long shelf-life further ensure uninterrupted availability, promoting increased productivity and cost-effectiveness throughout its utilization.

