BenchConnect Partners With Companies Seeking Kitchen Help to Fuel Culinary Excellence

Woodside, NY, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — BenchConnect is proud to announce a new app for the hospitality industry to revolutionize the culinary industry by connecting top talent with leading restaurants through a comprehensive hiring solution.

The demand for skilled cooks in the food industry has never been higher. In response to this growing need, BenchConnect has joined forces with leading hospitality providers with a productive app to streamline the hiring process for cooks and other hospitality workers. Employers and job seekers find the perfect match.

As part of this partnership, BenchConnect will leverage its extensive network and cutting-edge technology to identify and recruit top culinary talent from all over the region. BenchConnect has a track record of connecting businesses with exceptional professionals. The app allows companies to tap into their talent pool to find the best restaurant cooks. Key benefits of this partnership include access to a diverse talent pool, time and cost savings, customized solutions, and high-quality candidates.

By connecting talented cooks with restaurants through this innovative app, BenchConnect is taking significant steps toward elevating the dining experience for patrons while supporting the growth and success of the food industry.

About BenchConnect: BenchConnect is an innovative app that connects hospitality staff with the perfect employment opportunity. They screen and manage potential applicants, allowing companies to focus solely on staffing during the busiest days. Each member of your kitchen staff team, connected through BenchConnect, is a W2 employee. They oversee the initial screening, onboarding, training, and payroll management.

