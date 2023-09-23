Lauren Ashley Design, Owned by Lauren Brantley, Honored as Lynchburg’s Best Full-Service Residential Design Firm by Lux Lifestyle Magazine

Lynchburg, VA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lauren Ashley Design, owned by Lauren Brantley, is thrilled to announce its distinction as Lynchburg’s Best Full-Service Residential Design Firm by Lux Lifestyle Magazine. This prestigious recognition underscores Lauren Ashley Design’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional interior design services for residential spaces and innovative solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in the local design industry.

Lux Lifestyle Magazine, a prominent publication known for celebrating excellence in luxury living and design, annually identifies businesses and professionals who consistently raise the bar in various categories. Lauren Ashley Design’s selection as Lynchburg’s Best Full-Service Residential Design Firm reflects its dedication to achieving excellence and creating captivating, distinctive residential interiors.

Founded and owned by Lauren Brantley, an accomplished and visionary interior designer, Lauren Ashley Design has quickly become a trusted name in Lynchburg’s design community. The firm is renowned for its ability to seamlessly blend aesthetics, functionality, and client preferences to create bespoke residential interiors that leave a lasting impression. Their portfolio showcases a wide range of residential projects, all marked by a unique signature style.

Lauren Ashley Design takes a client-centric approach, collaborating closely with each client to understand their vision and translate it into reality for their homes. With an unwavering commitment to quality, attention to detail, and a keen eye for design trends, the firm has consistently delivered stunning results that exceed homeowners’ expectations.

Upon receiving the title of Lynchburg’s Best Full-Service Residential Design Firm, Lauren Brantley expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by Lux Lifestyle Magazine. This award is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the trust our residential clients have placed in us. We will continue to strive for excellence, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in every residential project we undertake.”

Lauren Ashley Design, owned by Lauren Brantley, looks forward to continuing its mission of creating inspiring and luxurious residential interiors for its clients in Lynchburg and beyond. The firm is excited about the opportunities this award brings and remains committed to setting new standards of excellence in the residential interior design industry.

For more information about Lauren Ashley Design and to explore their portfolio of remarkable residential projects, please visit www.lashleydesign.com.

