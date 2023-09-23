Acorn Learning Management System Unveils Transformation to Acorn Performance Learning Management System

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Acorn Learning Management System, a trailblazer in the e-learning industry, is proud to announce a strategic pivot that redefines its mission and offerings. As part of this exciting transformation, the company is rebranding and repositioning as Acorn Performance Learning Management System (Acorn PLMS). This evolution reflects the company’s commitment to synchronizing learning and development to business performance.

The shift to be a performance learning management system (PLMS) versus a learning management system (LMS) is more than just a name change. After discussions with Acorn’s 200+ clients and surveying in-depth over 1,000 HR and L&D leaders it was established that corporate learning is broken. Acorn is the antidote. It’s the only solution that guides learners’ step by step to master the specific capabilities of their roles that will accelerate organizational performance. Both leaders and learners are tired of uninspiring training and performance reviews. People crave paths to excellence but are sick of wasting time wading through mountains of content because someone said so. They’re learning outside of their organization’s LMS by interacting with peers — and that learning is lost.

“This is where we come in,” said Blake Proberts, Co-Founder and CEO of Acorn. “Acorn captures things that are already happening and makes them easy to find. It facilitates knowledge transfer between employees and fosters a learning-in-the-flow culture where everyone helps each other get better. By presenting contextual learning opportunities while tightly linking learning and performance, Acorn equips people to grow and excel in precisely the ways that positively impact outcomes. Acorn enables companies, governments, and other institutions worldwide to consistently align individual growth with business objectives through a performance-oriented learning culture.”

Proberts also went on to explain how solely focusing on upskilling and reskilling does not in itself link learning and performance, he explained how they built solutions that go beyond this. “Designed to codify and operationalize capabilities to improve organizational efficiency, Acorn curates internal and third-party sources and intelligently serves up the right learning recipe for each person’s betterment. It also captures key interactions hidden within organizations, transforming them into shareable learning assets that promote knowledge exchange at scale. Acorn’s AI collects tangible evidence of behaviour change, creating a comprehensive record of individual learning experiences mapped to their impact on performance. It facilitates continual employee assessment in a feedback loop that measures improvement not completions. This makes it easier for companies to identify people with desired capabilities, promote from within and enhance retention, engagement and satisfaction.”

It’s an exciting time for learning industry, with a number of learning technologies available to them today based on their priorities and needs. Whether that be traditional LMS’ for compliance training or eLearning upskilling, LXPs to engage learners with self-directed learning and now PLMS for those who want the core functionality of a LMS but whose priorities are to link learning with performance, the focus not on learning completion metrics but the impact all forms of learning can have.

About Acorn Performance Learning Management System

Acorn Performance LMS (PLMS) is a dynamic AI-powered platform for learning experiences synchronized to business performance. Corporate learning is broken. Acorn is the antidote. It’s the only solution that guides learners step by step to master the specific capabilities of their roles that accelerate organizational performance. Impact, not overload.

