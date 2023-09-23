University Periodontal Associates Brings Relief to Houston with Premier Emergency Dental Care

Houston, TX, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to dental emergencies, the people of Houston can breathe a sigh of relief as University Periodontal Associates steps up to prioritize Emergency Dentistry in the city. Led by renowned periodontist, Dr. David K. Dennison, the clinic is committed to providing immediate and expert care for patients facing dental crises.

Dental emergencies can be distressing and painful, often requiring swift intervention. Whether it’s a sudden toothache, a chipped tooth, or a dental trauma, having a reliable source of emergency dental care is paramount. University Periodontal Associates understands the urgency and discomfort that dental emergencies can cause, and they are dedicated to serving the Houston community with utmost care and professionalism.

Dr. David K. Dennison, a distinguished figure in the field of periodontology, is the key spokesperson for University Periodontal Associates. With years of experience and a passion for ensuring optimal oral health, Dr. Dennison is well-equipped to address a wide range of dental emergencies. He emphasizes, “Our team is fully committed to providing immediate relief and comprehensive solutions for dental emergencies. We understand that these situations can be both physically and emotionally taxing, and we are here to help, no matter the time of day or night.”

University Periodontal Associates offers a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest dental technology, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care and attention in their time of need. The clinic’s dedicated and compassionate staff are trained to handle dental emergencies efficiently in Houston, making sure patients feel comfortable and well-informed throughout the process.

Some common dental emergencies that University Periodontal Associates can address include severe toothaches, knocked-out teeth, broken or chipped teeth, and infections. Their emergency dental services are available during regular office hours as well as after hours, on weekends, and holidays.

In times of dental distress, there’s no need to panic. Houston residents can turn to University Periodontal Associates for immediate assistance and expert care. To learn more about their emergency dental services or to schedule an appointment, please visit [Website] or call [Phone Number].

About University Periodontal Associates: University Periodontal Associates is a leading dental practice in Houston, TX, specializing in periodontology and emergency dental care. Led by Dr. David K. Dennison, the clinic is dedicated to providing exceptional oral health services to the Houston community.