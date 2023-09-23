AirDoctor Co-Founder Peter Spiegel Explains When and Why You Should Change Your HVAC Filter

Los Angeles, California, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — AirDoctor, a leading innovator in indoor air quality solutions, is excited to present valuable insights from its Co-Founder, Peter Spiegel, on the importance of changing HVAC filters. An integral part of maintaining optimal air quality and safeguarding HVAC systems, Peter Spiegel sheds light on the significance of regular HVAC filter replacements.

One primary function of an HVAC filter is to eliminate larger contaminants such as dust, hair, and pet dander from the air circulating through the HVAC system. This essential process enhances the air quality within homes. Highly rated HVAC filters can provide an additional layer of protection, ensuring cleaner air throughout your home.

“To protect the blower fan of your heating system, an HVAC filter traps dust, debris, hair, and other pollutants that travel with cold air via the return ducts,” explains Peter Spiegel. “Once filtered, the air eventually reaches the heat exchanger, where it is heated, and then it’s delivered to the rooms in your home. The HVAC filter plays a crucial role in trapping these pollutants so that they aren’t re-circulated with the heated air.”

The cycle continues, with cold air traveling through the return ducts, all the while picking up dust, dirt, debris, and other pollutants from your indoor spaces. The HVAC filter traps these pollutants so that they are not re-circulated along with the heated air.

Peter Spiegel further highlights, “The ability of an HVAC filter to trap air is closely linked to its MERV rating—or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, which indicates how effectively, indoor air particles between 0.3 and 10 microns are captured. The MERV rating, developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), ranges from MERV 1 to MERV 16, with MERV 16 offering the highest pollutant-capturing efficiency.”

“If the term sounds familiar, you might know that it’s adjacent to HEPA, or High-Efficiency Particulate Air, which is used to classify high-performing air purifiers,” adds Peter Spiegel. “Just like HEPA signifies a certain level of purification, so does an HVAC filter’s MERV rating.”

Peter Siegel’s AirDoctor company, makers of AirDoctor advanced air purifiers with VOC Carbon and UltraHEPA filters proudly launched the AirDoctor MERV 14 HVAC filter this year. With a high MERV rating, this filter ensures exceptional effectiveness in capturing particles. Unlike filters that restrict airflow, the AirDoctor MERV 14 HVAC filter strikes the perfect balance between efficiency and air circulation. Boasting a MERV-14 rating, it effectively removes 96% of particles sized 1-3 microns, providing outstanding performance in maintaining indoor air quality.

AirDoctor’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for clean, breathable indoor air is evident through its consistent delivery of highly rated products. With the AirDoctor MERV-14, ‘Air Guru’ Peter Spiegel honors the invaluable role of HVAC filters in maintaining air quality and extending the lifespan of HVAC systems. For more information on AirDoctor and their innovative indoor air quality products, please visit https://www.airdoctorpro.com/.

About Peter Spiegel

Peter Spiegel is a lifelong entrepreneur, dedicated product pioneer, and problem solver. With an

insatiable curiosity and a relentless drive to refine and improve, he is consistently at the forefront of trail-blazing, innovative solutions. Peter’s drive to make a significant impact was evident early on. Ahead of his time decades ago, he founded a successful natural foods company in the1980s. Since then, he has launched numerous fitness, nutrition, and home environment products through multiple companies, serving as both Founder and CEO. His products have reached consumers through television commercials, e-commerce platforms, and major retailers such as Costco, Target, and Walmart. With more than 25 years of expertise in Direct-to-Consumer

Marketing, Peter is recognized as a respected authority in this thriving industry. As co-founder and Co-CEO of AirDoctor and AquaTru, Peter continues to leave a lasting impact on the lives of people worldwide.

About AirDoctor

AirDoctor is a pioneering provider of advanced indoor air quality solutions. With a mission to create healthier living environments, AirDoctor offers innovative technologies that empower individuals to breathe cleaner air. Through cutting-edge filtration systems and expert insights, AirDoctor continues to revolutionize the way we experience healthier indoor spaces.

For media queries, please contact:

Everjohn Feliciano

EFeliciano@IdealLiving.com

818-217-2737

Ideal Living, 14724 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403