Somerset Dental Las Vegas Takes the Spotlight in ‘Best of the City’ by Vegas Seven Magazine!

Las Vegas, NV, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Somerset Dental Las Vegas is delighted to announce featuring in the “Best of the City” issue by Vegas Seven Magazine. This recognition underscores the commitment of Dr. Sufia Palluck, the dentist in Las Vegas, NV, to provide gentle dental services.

In a city known for its glittering entertainment, the search for a reliable dental office ends in this practice. Somerset Dental Las Vegas has become the go-to destination for residents seeking expert dental care. From general dentistry to cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and Invisalign®, the practice offers a wide range of services to enhance smiles and oral health.

Many patients seeking quality treatment to address their dental concerns consider this office as it is conveniently located in Las Vegas, NV. They provide dentures, bridges, root canal therapy, dental fillings, and Zoom! Teeth whitening and more, ensuring all oral healthcare needs are met under one roof.

Dr. Palluck and her dedicated team are known for their comprehensive evaluations, clear explanations, and personalized treatment plans. Patients who visit here receive exceptional dental care and the peace of mind that comes with having a trusted dental partner.

Dr. Palluck said, “Being featured in Vegas Seven Magazine’s ‘Best of the City’ is an honor. It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. We invite everyone to experience our practice’s excellence in dental care.”

For those seeking a trusted Las Vegas dentist, Somerset Dental Las Vegas invites you to schedule an appointment and experience the difference. Visit our website at www.drpalluck.com or contact us at (702) 862-4088 for more information.

About Somerset Dental Las Vegas

Somerset Dental Las Vegas is a leading dental practice located in Las Vegas, NV. With a focus on patient-centric care and a wide array of dental services, including general dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign®, and cosmetic dentistry, the office has earned a reputation for excellence in oral healthcare.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr.Sufia Palluck

Dentist

Somerset Dental Las Vegas

(702) 862-4088

info@DrPalluck.com