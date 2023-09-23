EuMW 2023: Rohde & Schwarz introduces the shortest possible distance simulation for FMCW radars

Columbia, MD, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: The Rohde & Schwarz RTS is not limited to just simple or complex situations, but can handle everything in between.

The Rohde & Schwarz radar test system (RTS) is perfect for radar object simulation, from single sensor tests to 360° environments, covering 76-81 GHz for automotive radar sensors. Its scalability and adaptability allow a wide range of ADAS traffic scenarios to be electronically generated along the whole testing lifecycle.

The solution consists of the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator as a backend and the R&S QAT100 antenna array as a frontend and it can be used in benchtop development, Hardware-in-the-Loop and Vehicle-in-the-Loop. For production, the solution consists of the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator as a backend and the R&S AREG8-24/81S/D antenna as a frontend. Now, with new options for the R&S AREG800A, the system is the most flexible and scalable on the market. From the automotive radar perspective, a higher instantaneous bandwidth improves the distance resolution. With the mmW remote frontends R&S AREG8-81S/D, the instantaneous bandwidth will be extended from 4 GHz to 5GHz, offering a future proof solution so that the users can measure their automotive radars using a higher bandwidth. Laterally, highly accurate moving objects can be simulated using the R&S RTS. A new feature for near object range allows minimum distance of one or more artificial objects to be reduced down to the airgap value of the radar under test.

For the R&S QAT100 Rohde & Schwarz introduces the new option R&S QAT-B1 ENHANCED FLATNESS. The R&S QAT-B1 contains a detailed characterization of each antenna of the QAT frontends. With this option, the accuracy of the amplitude flatness of all antennas is improved when operated with R&S AREG800A.

The R&S RTS enables tests currently performed in real-world test drives to be relocated to the lab, enabling errors to be detected at an early stage and delivering significant cost savings.

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Patrizia Muehlbauer (phone: +49 89 4129 0; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: Automotive test solutions – Test it. Trust it.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD 21046, USA

Loberg Dominique

Phone : +1-503-523-7951

Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com