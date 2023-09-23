CE Shreekant Patil: Empowering Indian Startups and MSMEs with Quality-driven Guidance as QCI Certified LEAN Consultant

Nashik, Maharashtra, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a prominent startup mentor in India, is pleased to announce that he has expanded his portfolio to include support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through its certification as a Certified Lean MSME consultant by the Quality Council of India (Govt. of India)

With a commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth, Shreekant Patil has successfully mentored numerous startups & MSMEs in India, enabling them to navigate challenges and thrive in the competitive business landscape. The addition of Lean MSME consultancy services further strengthens their mission of supporting and empowering businesses at every stage of their growth.

The Lean MSME certification from the Quality Council of India is a testament to the expertise and dedication that Shreekant Patil brings to assisting MSMEs in implementing lean management principles. By employing lean practices, MSMEs can optimize their operations, eliminate waste, enhance productivity, and improve overall quality while remaining cost-effective.

As a certified Lean MSME consultant, Shreekant Patil offers personalized guidance to MSMEs on streamlining processes, reducing lead times, enhancing product/service quality, conducting waste audits, and implementing continuous improvement strategies. Leveraging their extensive experience and industry best practices, their team of experts helps MSMEs identify areas for improvement and devise effective solutions to propel their growth trajectory.

Furthermore, Shreekant Patil‘s collaboration with startup ventures remains unwavering. They continue to provide exceptional mentorship, offering comprehensive support in areas such as business strategy, market research, financial planning, investor relations, and digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to extend our support to MSMEs through our Lean MSME consultancy services. With this certification, we aim to empower MSMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment,” stated Shreekant Patil, Founder and CEO of PARENTNashik. “Through our holistic approach and unwavering commitment, we strive to contribute to the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem and MSME sector.”

About Shreekant Patil :

Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth.