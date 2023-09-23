MORBiZ Releases New Tip Sheet on Common Website Management Mistakes that Hurt SEO

Kirkland, WA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — While you may spend more time scrolling through social media, a classic website still serves as a vital lifeline for small businesses of all types. However, in the quest for online success, many small business owners inadvertently fall into website management pitfalls that can harm their digital presence, user experience, and overall business growth. At MORBiZ, we address common website mistakes by building custom sites from scratch to help small business owners maximize the ROI of their marketing efforts. Is your website suffering from any of the following?

Ignoring Mobile Responsiveness: One of the most significant mistakes is neglecting to optimize a website for mobile devices. With the majority of users accessing the internet through smartphones and tablets, a non-mobile-friendly website can lead to a poor user experience and reduced search engine rankings.

Outdated Content and Design: Failing to update website content and design regularly can give visitors the impression that your business is stagnant. Keep your website fresh and relevant with updated information, engaging visuals, and current design trends to make a positive first impression on visitors.

Ignoring SEO Best Practices: Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is crucial for driving organic traffic to your website. Neglecting SEO best practices, such as using relevant keywords, creating high-quality content, and optimizing meta tags, can hinder your website’s visibility in search engine results.

Complex Navigation: Confusing website navigation and a cluttered website layout can frustrate visitors, leading them to leave your site before finding the information they need.

Slow Loading Times: In the age of instant gratification, slow-loading websites can drive visitors away. Optimize image sizes, leverage caching, and choose a reliable web hosting service to ensure your website loads quickly across all devices.

Lack of Contact Information: A common mistake is burying or omitting contact information, making it difficult for potential customers to reach you. Display your contact details prominently on every page, including phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses. Implement a user-friendly contact form to make it easy for visitors to get in touch.

Not Monitoring Website Analytics: Failing to track website performance through analytics can lead to missed opportunities for improvement. Utilize tools like Google Analytics to monitor visitor behavior, popular content, and conversion rates. Analyzing this data will help you make informed decisions to optimize your website and enhance its effectiveness.

Creating and managing a business website is no simple task. At MORBiZ, we take this chore off the hands of business owners and managers and create high functioning, SEO friendly websites that generate leads day after day. While you do what you do best, leave it to MORBiZ to handle your small business website management. To get started with a free quote for the cost of a new website, give our team of digital marketing pros a call at 1-855-266-7249 or submit this contact form and we will be in touch. We look forward to providing you with a great experience!