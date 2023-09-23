The Law Office of Jesse Hernandez Wins Best Attorney at The Best of San Antonio

Austin, Texas, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of Jesse Hernandez is pleased to announce they won Best Attorney at The Best of San Antonio.

Jesse Hernandez, a graduate of St. Mary’s University Law School, first went to Laredo to represent insurance companies. Lytle, Texas, just south of San Antonio, is his hometown. But after discovering that defending the little guy was what he really wanted to do, he joined the Webb County public defender’s office. Eventually, Hernandez made his way back to San Antonio, where he established his general practice and began representing clients facing criminal accusations and representing them in civil lawsuits. After putting out his shingle and bouncing between his own practice and working for other firms, he initially experienced frustration. How can someone hire you if they don’t know who you are? How can someone come to see you if they don’t even know you exist? Hernandez noted in an edition of his category-winning podcast Kickin’ It with the Texas Chancla that “being a great lawyer isn’t enough to run a business. In the episode, he describes how his marketing has changed over time and how he came to identify with the chancla, the stereotypical punishment method used by South Texas Hispanic mothers. “Jesse, I’m not afraid of a hammer, but I’m afraid of my mother’s chancla,” a friend said over the phone. The lawyer explained his decision to use the marketing gimmick.

About the Law Office of Jesse Hernandez: The Law Office of Jesse Hernandez is a full-service law firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense cases. Their team of lawyers has the experience necessary to work closely with their clients to help them get the best outcome for their cases. They provide the aggressive representation their clients deserve.

Company: Law Office of Jesse Hernandez

Address: 2025 Guadalupe Street, Suite 260

City: Austin

State: TX

Zip code: 78705

Telephone number: 1-512-982-4798