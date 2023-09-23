Smile Makeover Sale: Get $600 Off Invisalign + Free Consult at Pure Dentistry Rocklin!

Rocklin, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Dentistry Rocklin is excited to announce an exclusive smile makeover event on October 18th. Patients can align their teeth discreetly with their choice of Invisalign in Rocklin, CA.

This one-day event allows individuals to attain their dream smile with unbeatable savings. With a remarkable $600 off full Invisalign cases, $300 off limited Invisalign cases, and a complimentary consultation, Pure Dentistry Rocklin is the one-stop destination for a confident, radiant smile.

Dr. Darce Slate, the leading Invisalign dentist in Rocklin, CA, utilizes state-of-the-art technology, including digital X-rays and impressions, to correct misalignments and bite issues. This event presents a unique opportunity for residents to take the first step towards a straighter, more beautiful smile.

The practice prioritizes patient safety, implementing strict infection control and universal precautions. Every piece of equipment undergoes thorough sterilization before each use, ensuring a sterile environment for all procedures.

The team here is committed to assisting patients in maximizing insurance reimbursements for covered procedures. Individuals seeking versatile payment options can visit this office and get invisible aligners using American Express, Discover, Visa, and MasterCard.

Dr. Slate, the visionary dentist at Pure Dentistry Rocklin, expresses his excitement about the exclusive Smile Makeover Sale, remarking, “Our October 18th event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to attain the smile they’ve longed for. We’re dedicated to delivering outstanding care while ensuring Invisalign treatment is both affordable and easily accessible.”

Seize this fantastic chance! Confirm your appointment for the Invisalign Sale at Pure Dentistry Rocklin on October 18th. For more details, feel free to explore our website at: https://www.puredentistry.com/ or contact us by dialing 916-780-1000

About Pure Dentistry Rocklin

Pure Dentistry Rocklin is a premier dental office conveniently located in Rocklin, CA. Patients from surrounding communities can count on this practice for Invisalign and comprehensive dental care. Dr. Darce Slate and the dedicated team are committed to delivering superior patient care and transforming smiles with Invisalign in Rocklin, CA.

