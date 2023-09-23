Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali Unveils First Villas for Sale

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve got your eyes set on Dubai’s luxury real estate scene, Nakheel, a renowned master developer in the Emirate, just announced the start of sales of its first-ever villas on the stunning Palm Jebel Ali. The new Palm Jebel Ali covers a whopping 13.4 square kilometers, making it twice the size of the already-iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Four fronds (M, N, O & P) teeming with exquisite Coral and Beach villas, each available in eight different styles, all designed to capture the sheer “wow” of nature’s beauty. Think serene blue waters, pristine beaches, and all-around natural bliss.

Top-notch international and regional architectural firms have poured their creative genius into designing these villas. Expect floor-to-ceiling windows, providing jaw-dropping views of private beaches, with interiors that are all about luxury with a soft, neutral palette.

But it’s not just about the villas. The whole island is designed for the good life. Wide walkable streets for pedestrians and cyclists, pocketed parks leading to the beach, and streets lined with green trees for that perfect shade – it’s all about integrating health and well-being into daily living.

Plus, Palm Jebel Ali boasts the longest coastline in Dubai, and it’s right in the heart of the city’s future growth center, with easy access via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). And hold onto your hats – when it’s all said and done, the seven islands, 16 fronds, will feature 80 hotels and resorts, and over 110 kilometers of coastline.

This isn’t just a real estate venture; it’s a game-changer. It’s aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, marking the start of a whole new growth corridor in Jebel Ali. It’s Dubai’s expansion at its finest.

So, if you’ve got your sights set on upscale beachside living with a touch of artistry, Palm Jebel Ali should be on your radar. From beach villas to coral villas to premium plots, the options are endless. Indicatively prices start at AED 18 million for beach villas, AED 26 million for coral villas, and AED 40 million for premium plots.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of something grand – Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali. It’s more than just real estate; it’s a lifestyle upgrade.

For more information about Palm Jebel Ali Beach and Coral Villas, as well as for the plots of land for bespoke villas available for sale please get in touch with Monica Garcia Ricardo, Founder/Broker at Nine Way Real Estate L.L.C, www.ninewayrealestate.com

About Us

Trusted. Experienced. Private.

Nine Way Real Estate is at the forefront of property investment advisory in Dubai, and aims to bring the best investments in the market, helping clients shape the best property portfolio to reality. Nine Way Real Estate helps buyers identify investments that meet their needs, conduct due diligence, and support them through all transaction phases.

More information about Nine Way Real Estate is available on Company website http://ninewayrealestate.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Nine Way Real Estate

Contact Person: Monica Garcia Ricardo

Email: info@ninewayrealestate.com

Phone: +971585323228

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates