One-Day Extravaganza At 7 North Dental On Oct 13th: Save $1,000 On Invisalign + Free Consultation!

7 North Dental announces a one-of-a-kind dental event on October 13th. On this exclusive day, patients can unlock their dream smiles with a remarkable offer: a whopping $1,000 off Invisalign in Phoenix, AZ, and a complimentary consultation.

Invisalign, the revolutionary teeth-straightening solution, has become the preferred choice for teens and adults. They are custom-fitted, clear, removable aligners with many advantages, including no food restrictions, no special tools for brushing and flossing, and a virtually invisible appearance. With Invisalign, there’s little to no speech disruption, and you can bid farewell to worries about sharp wires or broken brackets.

7 North Dental is known for its commitment to making dentistry a comfortable and positive experience for everyone. With this Invisalign Day offer on October 13th, Dr. Chadwick Brady and his team set a high standard of ethics and leadership by providing $1,000 off on these aligners. They aim to help patients align their smiles with durable, custom-made Invisalign® and Invisalign Teen®.

In addition to Invisalign, the practice offers various services, including cosmetic bonding and general dentistry. The practice prides itself on flexible payment plans and accepts dental insurance from most providers. Patients can also explore the Thrive Dental Plan, a membership program that helps them save money instantly on dental care. The office is a premier dental destination with state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to providing friendly, comprehensive, and non-judgmental care.

Dr. Chadwick Brady, the leading dentist in Phoenix, AZ, expressed his enthusiasm for this limited-time offer, saying, “With this incredible discount of $1,000 and a free consultation, we’re making it even easier for our patients in Phoenix to achieve the smiles they’ve always dreamed of.” He states further, “But remember, this offer is available for one day only – October 13th. Don’t miss out!”

Mark your calendar for October 13th and take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to save $1,000 on Invisalign while receiving a free consultation. To schedule your appointment or for more information, contact 7 North Dental via phone +1 (602) 910-5700 or visit the website https://7northdental.com/.

About 7 North Dental

7 North Dental, a trusted name in dentistry in Phoenix, AZ, is committed to providing a warm and welcoming environment where patients can receive top-quality dental care. With a team of skilled professionals, including Dr. Chadwick Brady and Dr. Daniel Kovacik, the practice has built a reputation for fostering a welcoming and positive atmosphere in every visit.

For media inquiries, please contact:

7 North Dental

Phone: +1 (602) 910-5700

Website: https://7northdental.com/.

Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/g3wfqfkcmjXgE5jG8