CFlo Fosters Sustainable Practices at the Decarbonisation Business Charter Event

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — CFlo recently participated in the Call for Action Event II on the Decarbonisation Business Charter in Bengaluru, affirming its commitment to decarbonize the construction sector by 2030. Here, we firmly believe that businesses should flourish “because of” sustainability efforts, not “in spite of” them.

India’s robust construction and real estate sectors offer a unique sustainability opportunity, with projections showing India becoming the world’s third-largest construction market by 2025, contributing 13% to GDP and reaching a US$1 trillion market size by 2030. Nevertheless, the sector’s current 25% greenhouse gas emissions contribution, is expected to rise due to energy demands and unsustainable practices,

presenting a pressing challenge. In response, a consortium comprising WRI India, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited, and EcoCollab have launched the Decarbonisation Business Charter for the construction sector. CFlo proudly stands as one of the signatories of this charter, marking its active participation for the second time in driving sustainable transformation to support India’s growth. Our dedication to advancing sustainability aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Decarbonisation Business Charter, and we are excited about the possibilities that await on this journey.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is backing key activities this year. The charter’s successful implementation necessitates the entire building and construction sector value chain to decarbonize, encompassing emissions associated with the production, transportation, and disposal of building materials, as well as the construction of buildings.

It covers four key aspects:

Designing net-zero buildings

Construction and operations

Occupiers’ perspectives

Material efficiency

The Sand Grains Foundation, CFlo’s CSR wing, stands resolutely committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2023. Their ambitious objective includes planting 25,000 trees by 2025-2026, a substantial contribution to combat climate change and promote a healthier environment. Additionally, they have devised comprehensive plans to implement sustainable office practices, endorse non-carbon energy sources, invest in rainwater harvesting and recycling initiatives, and enhance green spaces within their Kolkata premises.

Nitin Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer, served as the company’s representative at the event, reaffirming CFlo’s steadfast dedication to this important cause. He underscored the significance of this matter, stating “As a climate-conscious organization, we recognize the significant influence of the construction value chain and multiple stakeholder categories on the success of this business charter. Therefore, this charter represents a unique opportunity for us to collaborate with industry players in mitigating the climate crisis within the construction sector.”

CFlo regards its participation in the Decarbonisation Business Charter event as an exceptional opportunity to catalyse profound transformation, with a resolute focus on combatting the climate crisis within the construction sector. This commitment goes beyond mere words; the entire team is deeply engaged in actively working towards a greener and more sustainable future.

