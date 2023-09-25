Fertilizer Sector Disruptions and Opportunities 2022-2030

Fertilizer Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Fertilizer Industry Data Book – Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Foliar, Water-soluble, Biofertilizers, And Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

The fertilizer industry database, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Fertilizer Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report Highlights

In 2021, urea emerged as the dominating product segment by contributing around 33% of revenue share. This is attributed to the affordable cost of urea as compared to the other products.

Ammonium sulfate was the second-largest product segment and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030, due to its wide agricultural applications and high solubility.

Cereals & grains segment was the dominant application segment in terms of both in terms of volume and revenue, owing to the increasing demand for food crops such as maize, wheat, barley, rice, and oats.

As of 2021, Asia Pacific was the dominating regional market owing to the existence of large agricultural lands in the region along with the technological advancements in farming methods

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Fertilizer Industry Data Book – Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Foliar, Water-soluble, Biofertilizers, And Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Biofertilizers Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest market share of 32.1%, in terms of revenue, in 2022 and is projected to grow at a volumetric rate of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030

Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are observed to reflect heavy growth in terms of volume growing a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 on account of widespread demand generation from North American and European agricultural communities to boost yield of various cereals

Among the various crop types, cereals & grains captured a significant market with volume share of 50.6%. This was majorly due to heavy demand for wheat from various Asian and Latin American countries such as Thailand, Singapore, India, Brazil, and Argentina.

Go through the table of content of Fertilizer Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Report Highlights

Foliar accounted for 30.4% of the overall volume and will show steady growth in light of rising application in various fruits & vegetables including tomatoes, beans, and melons. However, high cost as compared to fertigation will pose a challenge to its growth.

Europe accounted for 37.6% of the overall revenue share in 2015 and is expected to witness significant gains in light of rising food security concern owing to growing population along with high export demand for food products including wheat and cereals from Germany, France, Italy and UK. Moreover, the presence of key participants including Yara International, Bunge Ltd., Agrium, Eurochem, Potash Corp, and CF Industries will promote industry growth.

Latin America will witness substantial revenue rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024 on account of the presence of various major participants including The Mosaic Company, Potash Corp, and Haifa Chemicals. Development of agricultural policies and government schemes to promote micro irrigation systems, which dispenses water soluble fertilizers will augment industry size.

Fertilizer Additive Market Report Highlights

Urea end-product accounted for the largest share of 52.5%, in terms of volume, in 2018 due to the availability of the highest nitrogen content as compared to other soluble fertilizers

The anti-caking function dominated the industry with a share of 36.5% in 2018 owing to the fact that it helps in maintaining the fertilizer quality by preventing formation of flakes and cakes

North America accounted for 14.1% of the global fertilizer additive market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 owing to government initiatives to promote the agricultural sector by providing subsidies on the purchase of fertilizers

Brazil leads the regional market in Central & South America with agriculture GDP contributing 23.5% in its total economy

Some of the key industry participants are KAO Corporation, Clariant, Novochem Group, Solvay, Forbon Technology, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd, ChemSol LLC, and Michelman

Competitive Insights

Fertilizer markets across the globe returned to making profits in Q2 2022. This is followed by a supply squeeze of essential crop nutrients in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions on Belarus and Russia, which are amongst the top producers of potash behind Canada, a key nutrient of potassium fertilizers, led to an increase in the mineral’s prices to levels registered back during the 2008 food crisis. The sanctions left a 35% void in the global output of potash.

Prices of potash were already on the rise last year due to sanctions on Belarusian state-owned company Belaruskali, in response to President Lukashenko’s crackdown on political opponents. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions exasperated the trend since Russia is also a leading producer & supplier of nitrogen, phosphate, urea, and ammonia to the world. These chemicals are other major ingredients in various fertilizer formulations. The rise in prices would benefit the operating margins of top fertilizers manufacturers such as Nutrien, Mosaic Co., CF Industries in the short to medium term.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter