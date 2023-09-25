Micro Mobility Industry Key Players are GOVECS AG, Mellow Boards GmBH, and Bird Rides, Inc.

Micro Mobility Industry Data Book – Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards and Electric Bikes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Grand View Research’s micro mobility industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, volumetric analyses, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Electric Kick Scooters Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Kick Scooters Market size was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2030.

The personal segment dominated the market in 2022. The segment is expected to hold more than 60% market share.

Europe is projected to account for the high market share and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030.

Electric Skateboards Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Skateboards Market size was valued at USD 980.3 million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Electric skateboards exhibited a low growth rate until 2018 owing to government regulations concerning the ban of e-skateboards in Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

Governments globally have categorized these micro-mobility vehicles under electric skateboards and have banned their use on roads to avoid traffic congestion and accidents.

The price of raw materials is directly proportional to the prices of electric skateboards, kick scooters, and bicycles.

The major components for micro-mobility vehicles include batteries, vehicle frames, electric motors, controllers, tires, brakes, and other plastic components.

Electric Bicycles Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Bicycles Market size was valued at USD 17.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The electric bikes/bicycles segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The favourable government initiatives, advances in technology, growing awareness about performance-based adventure, and rising preference for leisure activities are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

These bikes also offer features, such as integrated navigation, remote diagnostics, social-media connectivity, ant-theft systems, and automatic emergency calls.

Electric bicycles play a major role in addressing challenges associated with traffic congestion in cities.

The market is growing moderately as electric bikes are mostly used for intra-city commutes and are mostly preferred across the younger age group as these are usually categorized under non-motorized vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The micro-mobility market has witnessed several new product launches in recent years. For instance, In March 2022, Yamaha Motor Corporation. U.S.A. launched two new E-bikes: the CrossCoreRC and the Wabash RT for the U.S. market. The Wabash RT E-bike is designed for long hauls off-road, while CrossCore RC is a fitness-focused bike with ergonomic grips, a flat handlebar, and a riding position made of extended fitness.

Key players operating in the Micro Mobility Industry are:

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD.

Xiaomi

SEGWAY INC.

SWAGTRON

Boosted USA

Airwheel Holding Limited

