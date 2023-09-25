Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry To Boost Due To Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures

Advanced wound dressing products industry data book covers foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings and collagen dressings market.

Grand View Research’s advanced wound dressing products industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Foam Dressings Market Insights

The global foam dressings market generated over USD 1.7 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.71% during the forecast period. The demand for foam dressing products is increasing owing to increasing burn cases, various ulcers, open wounds, and rising surgical cases across the globe. Furthermore, diabetes is expected to be a major factor causing wounds. Thus, a rise in the number of people suffering from diabetes is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, International Diabetes Federation projected the number of diabetic patients to be 61 million in 2021.

North America dominated the foam dressing market and accounted for a revenue share of 45.4% in 2021. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the vast population base and growing patient pool in nations like the U.S., and Canada. Additionally, because diabetic people are more likely to sustain chronic wounds, a rise in the diabetic population is likely to surge the demand for foam dressing supplies in this region.

Hydrocolloid Dressings Market Insights

The global hydrocolloid dressings market generated over USD 1.3 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.01% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds. For instance, according to recent estimates published in NCBI (2017), chronic wounds impact around 5.7 million people in the U.S. Similarly, the Independent Diabetes Trust in the U.K. claimed in its report (2019) that each year, around 115,000 people get diabetic foot ulcers, while 278,000 people are treated for venous leg ulcers. Moreover, the increased prevalence of severe burn injuries will boost the market growth. According to ebmedicine.net, about 265,000 individuals worldwide die as a result of thermal burns.

North America held the largest revenue share of 45.3% in 2021 and is expected to witness a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The region’s dominance is due to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, higher treatment costs, and availability of appropriate reimbursement programs in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The market is steadily increasing, offering several opportunities for the introduction of new products.

Film Dressings Market Insights

The global film dressings market generated over USD 1.5 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.57% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is the key factor driving the film dressing market. For instance, Healogics, LLC in 2022 stated that around 7.0 million Americans are living with a chronic wound. Similarly, according to the article published in the African Journal of Health Sciences Volume, 2020, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers is highest is Belgium at 16.6% followed by Canada at 14.6%, USA and North America at 13.0% while Asia, Europe, and Africa had a prevalence of only 5.5%, 5.1%, and 7.2% respectively.

Alginate Dressings Market insights

The global alginate dressings market generated over USD 902.9 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic and acute wounds is the major factor driving the industry. For instance, according to recent estimates published in NCBI (2022), the annual incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers globally was expected to be between 9.1 million to 26.1 million. Similarly, as per the Independent Diabetes Trust in the U.K. asserted in its report (2019) that while 278,000 people are treated for venous leg ulcers, around 115,000 people annually develop diabetic foot ulcers.

North America dominated the global industry with the largest share of more than 45.40% in 2021 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, higher treatment costs, and the availability of appropriate reimbursement programs in the U.S. and Canada. According to an article published by the NCBI, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers among the population in the U.S. was roughly 13%.

Hydrogel Dressings Market Insights

The global hydrogel dressings market generated over USD 883.8 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.30% during the forecast period. The demand for hydrogel dressing is projected to increase due to rising chronic & acute wound population. Additionally, as the geriatric population has a slow healing ability, an increase in the number of elderly people is projected to enhance the use of hydrogel dressing. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau reports 2012, the population of adults, aged 65 and over was around 43.1 million in 2012 and is projected to increase to over 92.0 million by 2060. Similar to this, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Asia and the Pacific estimates, by 2050, about one in every four people in the Asia Pacific region will be over 60, which is anticipated to boost the hydrogel dressing market.

North America dominated the hydrogel dressing market with a revenue share of 45.4% in 2021 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate in the forecast period. The large population bases and expanding patient pools in countries like the U.S. and Canada are the main factors driving the expansion of the hydrogel dressing industry in this area. Additionally, the growing diabetic population is projected to drive increased demand for hydrogel dressing supplies in this area because diabetics are more likely to develop chronic wounds.

Collagen Dressings Market Insights

The global collagen dressings market generated over USD 691.7 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 3.77% during the forecast period. The demand for collagen dressing is driven by the rise in number of chronic disease patients worldwide. Additionally, an increase in the number of elderly populations is anticipated to boost the market as the geriatric population shows sedate healing ability. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and above was approximately 46.2 million in 2014 and is expected to reach over 98 million by 2060. Similarly, as per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Asia and the Pacific, by 2050, around one in every fourth person in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be above the age of 60, which is expected to fuel the market for collagen dressing over the period.

Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers. Competitive rivalry and degree of competition in the wound market is expected to intensify over the forecast period due to the presence of many players in the market. Furthermore, leading players are involved in collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios.

Key players operating in the advanced wound dressing products industry are –

• Smith & Nephew

• Molnlycke Health Care AB

• ConvaTec Group PLC

• Baxter International

• URGO Medical

• Coloplast Corp.

• Medtronic

• 3M

• Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

• Medline Industries