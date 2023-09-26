Busy month for Willand Engineering Pipework’s installation division

Posted on 2023-09-26 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

West Yorkshire, UK, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — This month Willand Engineering pipework services Pipework-services.co.uk have been kept busy via our existing customers.

 

We completed a site survey manufacture and site installation of 13 off block and bleed valve stations with new TLV quick trap.

 

All installed on customer’s site within a site planned shutdown.

 

All welding was carried out by our 6G coded welders.

 

If we can assist with any of your upcoming work, please call Tim on 01422369000.

 

Address – Unit A , Craven Edge Enterprise Park, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 5ED

 

Website- https://pipework-services.co.uk/

