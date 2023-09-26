Lucintel Forecasts Global GaN micro LED Market to Reach $3.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global GaN micro LED market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace & defense, sports & entertainment, and healthcare markets. The global GaN micro LED market is expected to reach an estimated $3,809.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of near-eye display (NED) or wearable displays to experience virtual reality, rising trend of infotainment in automobiles, and constant consumer demand for improved display technologies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in GaN micro LED to 2030 by output power (low power, mid power, high power, and ultra-high power), function type (GaN micro LED display and GaN micro LED lighting), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, sports & entertainment, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, low power, mid power, high power, and ultra-high power are the major segments of GaN micro LED market output power. Lucintel forecasts that low power will remain the largest segment over the forecast period becasue of its low power consumption, high brightness, high resolution, and fast response time.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for high-resolution displays in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions.

APAC will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to strong presence of display panel manufacturers and increasing investments in the development of high-end displays in the region.

Plessey, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Aledia, Leti(Cea), Apple, Cree, Innolux Corporation, and Lumiode are the major suppliers in the GaN micro LED market.

