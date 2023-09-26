The global RF GAN device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the RF GAN device market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer device, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, radar, electronic warfare, satcom, automotive, CATV and wired broadband, RF energy, and test & measurement applications. The global RF GAN device market is expected to reach an estimated $2.48 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are continuous expansion of telecom infrastructure, growing use of this device in the electric vehicles, and rising customer demand for power electronics across the globe.

In this market, module and discrete are the two types of RF GAN devices used by various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that discrete is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in the 5G technology, electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defense radar systems, and test equipment owing to its high power-added efficiency (PAE) and good linearity.

Within this market, telecommunication is expected to remain the largest segment due to the emergence of next-generation LTE networks and rising demand for RF GAN device-based high frequency data capacity among prominent server and cloud-based services.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for high-performance RF components, increasing inclination towards 5G commercial network, and rising number of manufacturing hubs in the region.

Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, WOLFSPEED, and MACOM are the major suppliers in the global RF GAN device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

