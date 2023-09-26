Glycol Ethers Procurement, Engagement and Operating Model 2030

Glycol Ethers Category Overview

The glycol ethers category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2023 to 2030. There is a growing urbanization and an increase in the number of construction projects that led to rising demand for paint and coatings activities, which in turn is expected to drive the category growth.

Glycol ether’s rapid drying time and better printing quality make it beneficial for the printing industry. Further, glycol ethers are utilized in a variety of personal care items, including sunscreens and cosmetics. It has a high boiling point and superior solvent characteristics, which make the molecule a crucial reagent in the production of numerous personal care products which will drive the glycol ethers market growth. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest category share in 2020 as the region’s rapidly growing population has increased global demand for a wide range of commodities for industries such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

Recent technology advancements in DCS control systems and automatic production processes to accelerate the process cycle, reduce overall costs, and gain a competitive advantage in the global economy. For instance, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd. has set up two sets of Ethylene oxide (EO) production equipment with yearly capacities of 60,000t and 100,000t after introducing cutting-edge technology from a U.S. based company, SD company that provides R&D services and supplies products and components related to technology and engineering. The manufacture of EO has enhanced the industry chain of glycol ethers while increasing the core competitiveness of Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd. The DCS control system is used throughout the entire production process to achieve automatic production. All automatic control devices have now reached the most advanced level within the same chemical industry categories globally. This will assist in achieving the company’s operating principles, which are to put environmental preservation at the center of their operations, prioritize management, be driven by technical innovation, and manufacture high-quality products continuously to reach new heights.

This category’s three main cost components are labor, raw material, machinery, and technology costs. Other costs involved are utility costs, packaging, and transportation costs. The raw materials used in the production of glycol ethers are ethylene oxide and propylene oxide which are highly volatile in terms of price. Price fluctuations of raw materials can influence a manufacturer’s profitability and cost structure. Glycol ether prices in the North American region were stable at the beginning of June 2023. However, the prices went up as a result of rising production costs and rising feedstock ethylene oxide prices in North American region during mid of Q2 2023. During the recession, there was a shortage of labor, and production rates were low due to high labor costs. As a result, production costs and glycol ethers prices increased in the mid of Q2 2023 despite stable supply and demand dynamics and limited glycol ethers availability.

Glycol Ethers Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Glycol Ethers category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 5% – 6% (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Fixed pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Production capability

Types (P-series, E-series, etc.)

Form available (powder, pellets, liquid, etc.)

Packaging quantity

Technical specifications

Operational capabilities

Regulatory standards and mandates

Category innovations

others

Glycol Ethers Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Glycol Ethers Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the most preferred sourcing destinations for this category. China’s significant technological advancement, environmental consciousness, government support as well as manufacturing capabilities made this region preferred for sourcing. This helped China to enhance and respond to the rising demand for this category by delivering essential solvents and additive manufacturing of paints, textiles, medicines, and automotive components. Selecting a supplier that is equipped to meet standards and assurance practices is considered to be an important sourcing practice in this category. The suppliers must be equipped to meet the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations for use in food-related applications along with other standards and assurance practices. Other best sourcing practices include purchasing raw materials from low-cost nations and having strong technology capabilities.

List of Key Suppliers

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemicals Company

FBC Chemical

Hannong Chemicals

Henan GP Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS

India Glycols Limited

Jangsu Yida Chemical

Kemipex

