MAIRE FRANCE VAN DAMME DEBUTS S/S ’24 COLLECTION WITHIN NEW PARIS SHOWROOM 25 SEPTEMBER – 3 OCTOBER 2023

Beverly Hills, CA, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — MARIE FRANCE VAN DAMME will share her exquisite take on ‘East Meets West’ with this new collection within her new Paris Showroom, ideally located on Rue de Rivoli next to les Jardins des Tuileries, le Louvre – in the center of it all.

The presentation of her Spring/Summer 2024 collection represents her post-pandemic return to Paris – and it encapsulates the very essence of the MFVD woman who prefers clothes that complement vs. overpower, are smartly designed in luxurious fabrics, are handcrafted vs. assembly-lined manufactured, and represent a higher sustainability standard.

All are beautifully tailored in custom-designed fabrics by Marie France Van Damme – the collection will cover the spectrum from the beach to the city to an elegant evening out in various silhouettes and separates – including her signature caftan.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we’re showcasing our Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week – and look forward to heightening these women’s experience with clothing that they will long cherish after their visit.” – Marie France Van Damme

MFVD Showroom:

Marie France designed the showroom to reflect her ‘East West’ design principles so that her guests can step into the world that represents the lifestyle philosophy of her brand: chic, minimal, and exquisite.

MFVD Background:

Launched with great fanfare at Harrods in the summer of 2011, followed by Bergdorf Goodman, Le Bon Marche, Neiman Marcus, and select 5-star resorts, her art of understated beauty and a sleek, minimalist approach to dressing is defined by its versatility, with every piece designed to be worn from an afternoon at the beach to an evening out. The fluid neutral palette ranges from metallics, custom prints, and solids in fabrics such as diaphanous silk chiffon and luscious silk sateen to a lightweight jersey.

For Showroom Appts or Additional Information: Info@MarieFranceVanDamme.com

https://www.mariefrancevandamme.com/

