The global surface disinfectant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2028

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global surface disinfectant market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital setting, diagnostic laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and research laboratory markets. The global surface disinfectant market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, growing government initiatives to spread awareness among consumer towards hygiene, and increasing demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants across the globe.

In this market, alcohol, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid are the different segments of surface disinfectant market by composition. Lucintel forecasts that alcohol will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing use of newer surface disinfectants as sanitization for cleaning purposes, killing microbes and pathogens.

Within this market, hospital settings segment will remain the largest segment because of rising awareness of sanitization and hygiene owing to spread of COVID, along with growing adoption of surface disinfectants in bathrooms, toilets, surgery, and others in order to maintain hygiene as well as avoid the spread of diseases among people.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic disease and surgeries along with increasing government regulations towards the usage of disinfectants in this region.

3M, Procter & Gamble, Ecolab, Steris, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Dreumex, Parker Laboratories, Whiteley, Lonza, and BASF are the major suppliers in the global surface disinfectant market.

