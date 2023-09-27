Lucintel Forecasts Global Dc Circuit Breaker Market to Reach $6.0 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Dc Circuit Breaker market looks promising with opportunities in the transmission and distribution utility, power generation, renewable, and railway markets. The global DC circuit breaker market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for secure and relaible power supply, rising demand for renewable energy, and increasing investments in the renewable power generation.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in DC circuit breaker market to 2030 by voltage (medium voltage and high voltage), type (solid-state and hybrid), end use industry (transmission and distribution utilities, power generation, renewables, and railways), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, medium voltage and high voltage are the major segments of DC circuit breaker market by voltage. Lucintel forecasts that medium voltage will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because of rising demand for electricity in sectors, such as homes, businesses, and industries, as it delivers high dependability and long term stability and is more affordable than other voltage.

Within this market, transmission and distribution will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to aging power infrastructure and increasing electrification initiatives within the geographical area.

ABB, Toshiba, CG Power, Eaton Corporation, Siemens, Larsen & Turbo, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Industrial Solutions Limited are the major suppliers in the DC circuit breaker market.

