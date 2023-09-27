Lucintel Forecasts Global Discrete Diode Market to Reach $5.0 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Discrete Diode market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, computer, automotive, and consumer electronic markets. The global discrete diode market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, rising demand for discrete semiconductors like varistors, diodes, and thyristors in sales, and growing need for small signal diodes within the communications industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in discrete diode market to 2030 by product (power diodes, small signal diodes, and RF diodes), end use industry (communications, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, power diode, small signal diode, and RF diode are the major segments of discrete diode market by product. Lucintel forecasts that power diode will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because they are capable of managing substantial power levels and frequently employed in AC-to-DC or DC-to-AC converters, motor control applications, and solar energy systems.

Within this market, communications will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the proliferation of smartphones worldwide has heightened the global requirement for improved power diodes and small signal diodes, as well as advancement of communication network infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in the integration of digital technologies, widespread acceptance of digital pens, especially in the education sector, and the concentration of key industry leaders in this region.

Hitachi, Infineon Technologies, Littelfuse, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Holdings, Renesas Electronics, and Texas Instruments are the major suppliers in the discrete diode market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market