Lucintel Forecasts Global Miniature-Circuit Breaker Market to Reach $10.8 billion by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global miniature-circuit breaker market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global miniature-circuit breaker market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are widespread utilization of electric appliances in both residential and commercial settings, increasing government regulations mandating adoption of advanced MCB technologies, and rising focus on efficient transmission and distribution of electricity.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in miniature-circuit breaker market to 2030 by type (type B MCB, type C MCB, and type D MCB), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, type B MCB, type C MCB, and type D MCB are the major segments of miniature-circuit breaker market by type. Lucintel forecasts that type B MCB will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, residential will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to expansion of electricity accessibility in developing economies within the region, including india and china, surge in construction sector, heightened infrastructure development initiatives, and growing presence of renewable power generation.

ABB, CBI Breakers, Eaton, Legrand, LS ELECTRIC, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics are the major suppliers in the miniature-circuit breaker market.

